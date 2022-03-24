Acne Management: Busting Myths and Misconceptions

Every one of us must have got pimples or zits once in our lifetime when our skin decided to ditch us before a function leaving behind stubborn marks as well.

They are the result of skin pores being blocked due to oil, dust or bacteria but when this becomes a recurring thing, you may be suffering from the problem of acne.

Acne is not a life-threatening problem but definitely painful at times leaving a person under-confident and low at self-esteem. The main causes of acne are:

Oil clogging the pores

Bacteria clogging the pores

Dead skin cells clogging the pores

We all are aware of the causes and symptoms of acne but there are people who think only oily-skinned people can get acne or only teenagers have to suffer from it. We are here to bust these and other similar misconceptions.