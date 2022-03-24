Acne Management: Busting Myths and Misconceptions

Busting common myths and misconceptions about acne management.
Every one of us must have got pimples or zits once in our lifetime when our skin decided to ditch us before a function leaving behind stubborn marks as well.
They are the result of skin pores being blocked due to oil, dust or bacteria but when this becomes a recurring thing, you may be suffering from the problem of acne.
Acne is not a life-threatening problem but definitely painful at times leaving a person under-confident and low at self-esteem. The main causes of acne are:
Oil clogging the pores
Bacteria clogging the pores
Dead skin cells clogging the pores
We all are aware of the causes and symptoms of acne but there are people who think only oily-skinned people can get acne or only teenagers have to suffer from it. We are here to bust these and other similar misconceptions.
According to Healthline, 80% of the young people before the age of 30 suffer from acne but it is not possible that the older ones do not have to face them. There is no specific age for experiencing acne.
Both men and women might suffer from acne due to clogged pores from bacteria and pollution, may suffer from hormonal acne or acne due to other skin problems or underlying medical conditions.
According to the American Academy of Dermatology, there is a difference between oily skin and acne-prone skin. People with normal to dry skin can suffer from acne as well. It is a common problem and around 50 million people in the US suffer from it.
The reasons may be different like excess sebum production, poor skincare routine, pollution, inappropriate diet, environmental and hormonal factors.
According to Yale Medical Publishing, there are no evidence or research that prove greasy foods like chocolate, french fries, and burgers are responsible for acne.
Acne is caused due to the oil in the air that touches the skin, clogs the pores, and promotes sebum production thus causing acne but there is no direct contact between acne and greasy foods in the diet of a person.
There are different causes of acne and the management or the treatment of those depend on various factors. Chronic acne cannot go away on its own and requires proper medication and treatment.
According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, the treatment and management of acne depend on age, severity and other factors. Some people may be able to prevent acne with proper skincare but some may require the help of a dermatologist.
According to the American Academy of Dermatologists, people suffering from acne or possessing acne-prone skin can wear makeup without any hesitation.
The only things they need to keep in mind are: to avoid chemicals that might trigger acne, to wash off the makeup before sleep, to use clean brushes, and avoid using makeup after their expiry date
Skin exfoliation has become a popular step of the skincare routine recently due to its potential to give fresh and glowing skin after getting rid of the dead skin cells and clogged pores.
But one must be careful to not over-exfoliate the skin. According to PubMed Central, over-exfoliation can lead to skin irritation, inflammation, redness, more pimples, and sensitivity to other products. Therefore, one must limit exfoliation to once or twice a week maximum.
