Busting Common Myths About Tuberculosis

According to reports, even after constant efforts by the government, tuberculosis still remains quite rampant in our country. As per the estimates by the WHO (World Health Organisation), there were over 2.79 million cases of tuberculosis in 2016 in India which is quite high and alarming.

Tuberculosis (TB) is a serious infectious disease that affects the lungs but it can otherwise affect any organ in the body. TB can be spread from person to person through bacteria in tiny droplets released into the air via coughs and sneezes.

Tuberculosis infections began increasing in 1985 during the emergence of HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. It is because HIV weakens a person's immune system which makes it difficult for the body to fight against TB germs.

Let's get rid of few common misconceptions and replace them with facts.