Busting Common Myths About Tuberculosis

Common myths and facts about TB
According to reports, even after constant efforts by the government, tuberculosis still remains quite rampant in our country. As per the estimates by the WHO (World Health Organisation), there were over 2.79 million cases of tuberculosis in 2016 in India which is quite high and alarming.
Tuberculosis (TB) is a serious infectious disease that affects the lungs but it can otherwise affect any organ in the body. TB can be spread from person to person through bacteria in tiny droplets released into the air via coughs and sneezes.
Tuberculosis infections began increasing in 1985 during the emergence of HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. It is because HIV weakens a person's immune system which makes it difficult for the body to fight against TB germs.
Let's get rid of few common misconceptions and replace them with facts.
Myth 1: Tuberculosis is Contagious
This is untrue. A person can only transmit the infection if they have symptoms. A person who suffers from latent tuberculosis cannot transfer the infection. A person can only transmit the infection if the bacteria is in their throat or lungs. Bacteria from other parts of the body like the kidney or spine cannot be transmitted. Also, people with TB aren't infectious after 2-3 weeks of starting the treatment.
Myth 2: Tuberculosis is Genetic
People should know that the tuberculosis bacteria cannot pass from a parent to the child. It is a misconception that has arisen because people living in the same household often developed the disease. This is because of the close proximity of the healthy people and the TB patients that makes it easier for the bacteria to spread from person to person.
Myth 3: Tuberculosis has no cure.
This is false and tuberculosis is treatable. The most common treatment for a latent TB infection is the antibiotic isoniazid. Doctors advise people with TB to take this drug as a single daily pill for 6–9 months. People with an active TB infection, take a combination of antibacterial medications for 6–12 months.
Myth 4: Tuberculosis can spread through physical touch.
TB is a serious illness thus it results in various confusion as to how can the disease spread but according to doctors of Mayo Clinic , TB can spread through these ways: .
shaking hands
sharing foods or beverages
touching bed linen or toilet seats
kissing
sharing toothbrushes
TB can only spread when a patient with active TB coughs, sneezes, speaks, or sings.
Myth 5: Tuberculosis is only of one kind.
No, this is false. There are two types of TB: Extrapulmonary TB and Pulmonary TB. The most prevalent infection between the two is Pulmonary TB which infects the lungs while extrapulmonary TB affects other body parts. Parts that get affected by TB include lymph nodes, kidneys, brain, bone, and muscle.
Myth 6: TB infection can be prevented.
This statement is partially true. There are vaccines for the disease that help protect the children and prevents the disease from developing but still many adults get TB infection or disease. Bacillus Calmette Guerin (BCG) is the name of the vaccine that is given as a single dose in childhood across many countries.
