Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Aphasia, Announces Retirement: What Is It?

Both men and women are equally prone to Aphasia according to the US National Institute of Deafness and Other Communication Disorders.

There are mainly two types of Aphasia depending on which part of the brain is impacted.

Broca aphasia is caused by damage to the front of the language dominant side of the brain.

Wernicke aphasia is caused by damage to the side of the language dominant part of the brain.

There is also Global aphasia which is a result of extensive damage to the part of the responsible for language.