Pets May Protect You From Memory Loss, Cognitive Decline

Your pets are doing you more favours than you know!
(Photo Courtesy: David Clarke/ Unsplash)
Having the company of a pet friend may protect you from memory loss and other kinds of cognitive decline in later life, finds a new study.
The preliminary research found that pet ownership was especially beneficial for working verbal memory, such as memorisation of word lists, reports CNN.
"And it is not just cats and dogs that can boost the brain. People in the study also cared for rabbits, hamsters, birds, fish and reptiles, Applebaum said, although "dogs were most prevalent, followed by cats," Applebaum added.
Owning household pets for five years or more produced the most benefit, delaying cognitive decline by 1.2 points over the six-year period of the study compared with the rate of decline in people without pets, the study, to be presented at the American Academy of Neurology's 74th Annual Meeting, indicated.
For the study, the team analysed cognitive data on more than 1,300 adults who participated in the Health and Retirement Study, a nationally representative study tracking the lives of Americans age 50 and older.
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture have been edited by FIT.)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.