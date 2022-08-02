Beyonce To Change Lyrics Of 'Renaissance' Post Backlash For Ableist Slur

The album “Renaissance” debuted 29 July, but one lyric from the song “Heated” caused a lot of outraged on social media.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Barely a few days post Beyoncé’s newest album, Renaissance, got released, the Grammy winner is already roped into a controversy as she faces backlash over the lyrics that contains an ableist slur.
The album “Renaissance” debuted 29 July, but one lyric from the song “Heated” caused a lot of outraged on social media. The song includes the word “spaz” in a verse that goes like: “Spazzin’ on that a**, spazz on that a**.”
Now, medically speaking, the term “spastic” refers to a disability that causes difficulty for people when it comes to controlling their muscles, especially in their arms and legs. The singer’s team has now confirmed that the lyric will be removed, according to reports.
After Beyoncé’s decision to remove the ableist term from her song was followed by American singer Lizzo deciding to do the same. Lizzo had also used the same slur in the song “Grrrls” from her latest album, “Special," that was followed by some backlash.
“Let’s make one thing clear, I never want to promote derogatory language,” the singer wrote on social media as she announced the lyric change. She also said that she was “proud” to take a step to “listen and take action.”
