Why Many Women With Autism and ADHD Aren’t Diagnosed Until Adulthod

Over the last decade or so, there’s been an uptick in the number of adults being diagnosed with autism and ADHD . Any number of factors might explain this rise , including greater public awareness of both conditions, broader diagnostic criteria and changing perceptions in who autism and ADHD affects.

But while autism and ADHD still affect a greater number of men , more women are reporting being diagnosed with these conditions as adults. Again, this increase is probably due to any number of factors.

But social media may also be playing a role, with women able to use platforms such as Twitter and TikTok to spark discussions and share their experiences and stories .

One constant in the experiences that many women have shared on social media is how long they waited for a diagnosis.