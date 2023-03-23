Scientists Have Developed Blood Test to Measure Anxiety: What We Know

A blood test can now determine the risk of developing anxiety, its current severity, and the best possible course of treatment for a person.

The big point: A test based on biomarkers linked to anxiety has been formulated by researchers from Indiana University School of Medicine. This can predict the likelihood of increased anxiety in the future, and the influence of variations in hormone levels on the experienced level of anxiety.

But... The test is not designed to diagnose anxiety, but it can help measure someone’s anxiety levels and even determine the risk of determining the same.