Spiralling Thoughts Keeping You up at Night? How to Beat Nighttime Anxiety

Fix your sleep hygiene

"The first thing we tell people is that they need to practice good sleep hygiene," says Dr Mehta.

Sleep hygiene refers to having a fixed routine of when you go to bed and wake up.

"This creates a certain biological rhythm, and your body learns how to switch off and switch on at a specific time. Also, it’s important to turn off your gadgets at least an hour, or so before going to bed," says Dr Chhibber.

Distract yourself, do something else

And what if you're not able to fall asleep no matter how hard you try to? Try less, say experts.

"If you’re not able to sleep, don’t toss and turn. If you can’t sleep, step out of bed, do something that is relaxing. Shift your focus," suggests Dr Mehta.

Some relaxing activities that she suggests are,

Mild stretching Listening to calm relaxing gentle music Meditation, deep breathing,

"Just do something that helps you calm down. And when you’re feeling more settled, then try sleeping again," she adds.

Create a relaxing nighttime routine

Having an unwinding routine can help you ease into bedtime and fall asleep easier.