Alert Issued in Kerala After Hepatitis A Outbreak: How Does it Spread?

According to the state health department, the number of hepatitis A cases recorded in Kerala so far this year is already higher than any other year in the past.

Speaking to FIT, Dr Sanjiv Saigal, Principal Director & Head, Liver Transplant and Biliary Sciences, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi, explains, "Hepatitis A virus (HAV) infects the liver through faeco-oral route which mainly spreads through the consumption of contaminated foods and drinks."

To bring the situation under control, the Kerala health department has called for closer checks on water and food sources.

"Water sources in all affected areas will be chlorinated, and restaurants have been told to supply only boiled water. Eateries will be inspected to ascertain whether all employees have mandatory health cards," added the health minister.

According to a government statement, Chaliyar and Pothukallu areas in Malappuram, one of the worst-hit districts, have drawn up action plans by assessing the prevention and awareness activities undertaken in these areas.