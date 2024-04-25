8 Healthy Eating Habits For Pregnant Women

Pregnancy marks a transformative journey for women, demanding a multitude of adjustments, including dietary modifications. To ensure optimal fetal development and maintain maternal well-being, following a balanced and nutrient-rich diet is crucial.

WHO recommends eating variety of foods such as green and orange vegetables, milk, beans, nuts, whole grains and fruit during pregnancy and after childbirth.

Further, The Maternal Health Division, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India has compiled useful recommendations on safe motherhood. These include consuming milk and dairy products like curd, buttermilk, paneer-these are rich in calcium, proteins and vitamins. They also recommend eating fresh/seasonal fruits and vegetables as these provide vitamins and iron. Eating cereals, whole grains and pulses is advised as they are good sources of proteins. Let's know more about the eating habits pregnant women should inculcate.