7 Things Not To Do After a Meal

4. Skipping dental hygiene- Neglecting proper oral hygiene practices after eating causes a substantial risk to your dental health, leading to detrimental consequences for your teeth and gums. When food particles are left lingering on your teeth and in the spaces between, they create an environment ripe for the development of cavities and gum disease. Brushing helps remove food residue and prevent the formation of plaque while flossing ensures that no debris remains trapped between your teeth and along the gumline.

5. Having fruits after a meal- Fruits are best if you consume them on an empty stomach, or after a specific duration after your meal and not immediately after. Eating fruits right after meals may limit their absorption and lead to digestive problems as well as affect the taste.

6. Smoking- Smoking and tobacco are comparatively harsher on the stomach and the carcinogens that you inhale along the way can irritate the wall linings and intestines and lead to problems like IBS and bowel infections in the long run. Smoking one cigarette after a meal has the same effects as smoking 10 cigarettes at once.

7. Exercising- You should not engage yourself in vigorous physical activity immediately after a meal as it can disrupt the digestive process. This is because your body directs blood flow to the muscles you're using during those physical activities, diverting it away from the digestive organs which can potentially lead to stomach discomfort, cramping, and sluggish digestion. It's recommended to wait at least an hour after eating before engaging in intense physical activity during which your body can focus on digesting the food you've consumed, breaking it down efficiently, and absorbing essential nutrients.