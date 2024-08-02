7 Magnesium Rich Foods and Their Health Benefits

Magnesium Rich Foods and Their Benefits: Magnesium is an important mineral that plays a vital role in body. It is one of the best minerals that promotes good health and well-being. Several important chemical reactions of human body take place in presence of the magnesium. The daily value (DV) of magnesium for body is 420 milligrams (mg). However, most people fail to reach this value, and therefore are unable to leverage the health benefits of this super mineral.

One of the simple and easy ways to meet the daily requirement of magnesium is to consume magnesium rich foods. Different foods contain abundant amounts of magnesium, including whole grains, nuts, seeds, legumes, avocados, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables. Let us read about 7 foods that are high in magnesium and their potential health benefits.