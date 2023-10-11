7 Healthy Flours That Can be Used Instead Of Wheat Flour

Healthy Flours in India
(Image: iStock)
Flour is a kitchen staple and there are various food items that can be prepared from scratch with the help of flour. It is used to prepare pasta, rotis, bread, baked goods, etc. There are different types of wheat available in the market and people often get confused as to which flour will suit them best or have maximum health benefits. People in India usually use wheat flour but there are various other flours that are healthy and can be eaten as an alternative to wheat.
Let's have a look at the 7 other healthier flours and their health benefits in detail.
1. Spelt Flour- Spelt flour is milled from spelt berries, which are an ancient variety of wheat and are rich in fiber. Spelt flour has a mild, nutty flavor, and is a popular alternative to wheat. It also contains essential nutrients, such as iron, magnesium, and zinc. Spelt flour helps improve heart health, aid digestion, reduce the risk of diabetes, and help people maintain a healthy weight.
2. Rye Flour- Rye flour contains small amounts of zinc, pantothenic acid, phosphorus, magnesium, and calcium. As compared to regular flour, It is typically higher in fiber and provides more micronutrients like B vitamins. Consuming rye flour helps improve heart health, blood sugar control, and digestive health thus promoting regular bowels.
3. Ragi Flour- Ragi is a very good source of protein and magnesium. It also contains a high amount of insoluble fiber that helps with digestion and relieves constipation. It is also rich in antioxidants that help the body fight against infections and reduce the risk of cancer as well. People who are intolerant to gluten can include ragi in their diet since it is gluten-free.
4. Jowar Flour- Jowar flour is considered to be the best for weight loss and as an alternative to wheat flour. It is rich in protein, dietary fiber, calcium, iron, phosphorus, vitamins B and C. Consuming jowar flour helps regulate blood sugar levels, control appetite, and boost energy levels. Jowar being a gluten-free grain makes it the healthiest for the gut and good for weight loss.
5. Bajra Flour- Bajra flour is grayish in color and has a nutty flavor. It is an excellent source of iron, protein, folic acid, and fiber that prevents constipation and anemia and keeps obesity in check. They are gluten-free and because of complex carbohydrates, they tend to release energy slowly. Since they take time to digest, they can make one feel fuller and promote weight loss.
6. Buckwheat- Buckwheat is a good source of protein, fiber, and energy. It does not contain gluten and thus serves as an excellent dietary alternative for people with celiac disease and gluten intolerances. Buckwheat helps improve heart health, promote weight loss, and help manage diabetes.
7. Soy Flour- Soy flour is rich in vitamins, minerals, isoflavones, and lecithin. All these nutrients help lower cholesterol levels, prevent the risk of cancer, and are strongly recommended to people with diabetes. It provides critical protein, vitamins, fiber, and minerals. Soy flour contains omega-3 fatty acids and hence helps reduce the risk of coronary heart disease.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)