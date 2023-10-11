7 Healthy Flours That Can be Used Instead Of Wheat Flour

1. Spelt Flour- Spelt flour is milled from spelt berries, which are an ancient variety of wheat and are rich in fiber. Spelt flour has a mild, nutty flavor, and is a popular alternative to wheat. It also contains essential nutrients, such as iron, magnesium, and zinc. Spelt flour helps improve heart health, aid digestion, reduce the risk of diabetes, and help people maintain a healthy weight.

2. Rye Flour- Rye flour contains small amounts of zinc, pantothenic acid, phosphorus, magnesium, and calcium. As compared to regular flour, It is typically higher in fiber and provides more micronutrients like B vitamins. Consuming rye flour helps improve heart health, blood sugar control, and digestive health thus promoting regular bowels.

3. Ragi Flour- Ragi is a very good source of protein and magnesium. It also contains a high amount of insoluble fiber that helps with digestion and relieves constipation. It is also rich in antioxidants that help the body fight against infections and reduce the risk of cancer as well. People who are intolerant to gluten can include ragi in their diet since it is gluten-free.

4. Jowar Flour- Jowar flour is considered to be the best for weight loss and as an alternative to wheat flour. It is rich in protein, dietary fiber, calcium, iron, phosphorus, vitamins B and C. Consuming jowar flour helps regulate blood sugar levels, control appetite, and boost energy levels. Jowar being a gluten-free grain makes it the healthiest for the gut and good for weight loss.