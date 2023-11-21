7 Health Benefits Of Eating Guava

Guavas are tropical trees originating in Central America. Their fruits are oval in shape with light green or yellow skin and contain edible seeds. Guava leaves are used as an herbal tea and the leaf extract as a supplement. Organic guava is a good source of vitamin C and is called the powerhouse of fibers.

Guava is referred to as the “Queen of Fruits” because of its medicinal properties. It proves to be effective in fighting germs, bacteria, and seasonal flu. It contains a variety of antioxidants that help improve heart health, digestion, fight inflammation, etc. Guava has also been hailed as one of the best superfoods when it comes to offering health benefits. Let's know the health benefits of guava in detail below.