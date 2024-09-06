7 Health Benefits of Cloves

advertisement
Health Benefits of Cloves: Cloves are the flower buds of the clove tree (Syzygium aromaticum). Found in both whole and ground forms, this versatile spice is used in cooking and traditional medicine. Cloves have been shown to have a wide range of therapeutic benefits and can be used to treat a variety of ailments.
Cloves are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, and they have been shown to have several health benefits. Research suggests that the compounds in cloves may help improve liver health and stabilize blood sugar levels. Some studies have also shown that cloves may help reduce tooth pain and blood sugar levels.
Following are some of the impressive health benefits of cloves.
1. Relieves Dental Issues: Clove oil is renowned for its efficacy in alleviating toothaches and dental discomfort. A study involving 73 adults revealed that clove-based gel exhibited comparable pain-relieving properties to benzocaine, a local anesthetic when used for mouth injections. Additionally, the antibacterial attributes of cloves contribute to the reduction of oral bacteria, thereby mitigating the risk of plaque, gingivitis, and cavities.
2. Promotes Liver Health: A recent animal study conducted in 2022 demonstrated the potential of clove extract in mitigating liver damage induced by the toxic substance thioacetamide. The compound eugenol in particular may be beneficial for the liver. However, it's essential to note that while animal studies provide promising insights, further research involving human subjects is necessary to substantiate the benefits of cloves for liver health. Moreover, excessive clove consumption can potentially harm the liver.
3. Prevents Bacterial Infections: Cloves possess antimicrobial properties, empowering them to combat the growth of microorganisms, including bacteria.
4. Promotes Bone Health: According to the most recent data from 2014, about 43 million Americans are affected by low bone mass. Low bone mass has been linked to an increased risk of osteoporosis, which in turn can lead to breaks and fractures. Some animal research studies suggest that eugenol present in cloves may help improve bone mass. In addition, cloves contain manganese, which plays an important role in bone formation and is thereby important for bone health.
5. Improves Breathing: While suffering from a cold or other respiratory ailment, inhaling steam from boiling cloves in water might help clear congested nasal passages. Chewing cloves can also help relieve coughs and sore throats in those who practice traditional Chinese medicine.
6. Reduces Skin Itching: Clove oil applied topically may be able to reduce skin irritation. In one study, 25 individuals with chronic pruritus or itchy skin, who used clove oil reported less itching than a group of the same individuals who used petroleum oil. Although these findings are encouraging, more investigation is required to fully comprehend the effects of clove oil on itching skin.
7. Prevents Cancer: Clove oil may help prevent cancer, according to some research studies. Few studies have demonstrated the anticancer effects of eugenol. Particularly, research conducted in test tubes indicates that eugenol stimulates the death of breast cancer cells. However, as previously mentioned, excessive doses of eugenol are poisonous, and consuming too much clove oil can harm the liver, especially in young children. Therefore, more research is required to find out how lesser quantities may affect humans.
