7 Health Benefits of Ginseng

Health Benefits of Ginseng: Ginseng, an herbal supplement derived from the fleshy root of the ginseng plant, has been used for thousands of years in traditional Chinese medicine to promote overall well-being.

Two primary types of ginseng are commonly recognized: American ginseng (Panax quinquefolius) and Asian ginseng (Panax ginseng). Furthermore, ginseng can be categorized as fresh, white, or red.

Ginseng is believed to possess energizing properties and the ability to alleviate stress. It is available as an over-the-counter supplement, often marketed with claims of boosting energy levels and reducing stress.

Ginsenosides and gintonin are two key compounds found in ginseng. These compounds work together to provide a range of health benefits. Research suggests that ginseng may also offer benefits for brain health, immune function, blood sugar control, and more.