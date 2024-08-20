7 Health Benefits of Cantaloupe

Health Benefits of Cantaloupe: Cantaloupes are a type of muskmelon called Cucumis melo reticulatus. They are a close relative of watermelon, honeydew, cucumbers, pumpkins, squashes and gourds.

The most commonly known variety of cantaloupe in the United States is called Cucurgis melo reticulatus, which means 'net-like' in Latin. The outer skin of this variety of cantaloupe is rough and webbed.

Cantaloupes are low in carbohydrates, containing only 13 grams per 1 cup serving. This makes them a great addition to a healthy diet. They are also rich in fiber, protein and cholesterol, and have anti-inflammatory properties.

Cantaloupes are rich in compounds called phytonutrients which have anti-inflammatory properties. Eating cantaloupes can help manage blood sugar levels and prevent inflammation, which can lead to diabetes, cancer and various other diseases. Let us read about some of the top health benefits of cantaloupe below.