7 Health Benefits of Brazil Nuts

Health Benefits of Brazil Nuts: Brazil nuts or Brazilian nuts have become a popular snack in many parts of the world because of their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. They originated from Amazon rainforest and are rich in selenium due to the complex soil of the Amazon River. A 1-ounce serving of Brazil nuts contains nearly 1,000% of the recommended daily allowance of selenium, with a single nut providing 96 micrograms.

Not only are Brazil nuts a great source of selenium, but they are also rich in other vitamins and minerals, such as Vitamin B1, Vitamin B6, Vitamin E, calcium, copper, magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, and zinc. Let us check some of the top health benefits of Brazil nuts below.