5 Yoga Poses to Improve Insulin Sensitivity

Yoga poses to improve insulin sensitivity
(Image: iStock)
World diabetes day is celebrated on 14 November every year and this year also the event will be celebrated worldwide with the theme 'Education to Protect Tomorrow' with an aim to raise awareness about the prevention and early diagnosis of Diabetes.
Insulin sensitivity plays a major role in the management of diabetes. Insulin sensitivity refers to how the body reacts to the hormone- insulin and a person may experience insulin resistance or insulin sensitivity depending on his dietary and lifestyle choices.
If your body has low insulin sensitivity, it will have to put pressure on the pancreas to produce more insulin and if the body is resistant to insulin, the effect is the opposite. Thus here are a few yoga poses that can help maintain optimum levels of insulin in your body so that the glucose levels in your blood are balanced.
This is one of the most simple yoga poses that is performed against a wall. Viparita Karani offers extreme relaxation and helps manage insulin imbalance. It is suggested to hold the pose for at least 5 minutes for effective results.
You can keep your eyes shut and use a calming eye pillow if required. When your legs are flipped upwards, it helps the blood rush back down to the heart and has a calming effect.
It is believed that staying in the plow pose for 1 to 5 minutes will help one sleep better. You will have to lie down on your back and slowly lift your legs above your head and to the flat surface behind you. Make sure that while performing this yoga pose, your hands are behind you or on the floor for support. This pose helps turn around the blood flow, thus bringing new vivacity into the body.
The child's pose may be helpful for your hips and back, relaxing them and allowing them to stretch. In this pose, you will have to kneel and sit on your knees.
Lean forward while keeping your buttocks on your heels, and rest your forehead on the floor. Place your arms next to your legs, palms facing up. Try to inhale and exhale slowly and deeply. Complete at least eight breaths.
If you find it difficult to rest your forehead on the floor, give this a try. Kneel and sit on your knees with your knees slightly apart. Lean forward and fold your arms in front of you on the floor. Now rest your forehead on your arms and continue inhaling and exhaling.
This is a traditional resting pose and helps relax the entire body without putting pressure on any specific muscle groups. It helps calm the central nervous system, aiding the digestive and immune systems. It might also help manage blood pressure and frequent headaches.
Lie down on your back and open up your arms and legs. Then turn your palms upward.
After you get into this position, relax your whole body and face. Don't try to hold your position; try to feel heavy instead.
Try breathing naturally.
Try staying in this position for as long as you are comfortable.
When you want to come out of the pose, deepen your breath, then start to wiggle your fingers and toes to reawaken your body.
Make sure to do a full-body stretch from hands to feet.
Close your eyes and bring your knees to your chest and roll over to one side. Rest in the fetal position for a few breaths.
Return to a sitting position with the help of your hands.
This is an easy and quite effective pose that strengthens the abdominal muscles. According to the Yoga Institute, it is an effective pose for people who experience gas and digestive problems as it puts pressure on the abdomen. It is one of the advanced poses, so do not push your body too hard.
Lie flat on the stomach, use a soft surface or a yoga mat.
Bend your knees slowly.
Slowly extend your arms backward and try to clasp the ankles.
Now gently raise the chest off the floor, as far as you can go.
While using the tension between the arms and legs, lift the thighs and upper body off the floor.
Hold the pose for a few seconds, then release.
