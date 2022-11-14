5 Yoga Poses to Improve Insulin Sensitivity

World diabetes day is celebrated on 14 November every year and this year also the event will be celebrated worldwide with the theme 'Education to Protect Tomorrow' with an aim to raise awareness about the prevention and early diagnosis of Diabetes.

Insulin sensitivity plays a major role in the management of diabetes. Insulin sensitivity refers to how the body reacts to the hormone- insulin and a person may experience insulin resistance or insulin sensitivity depending on his dietary and lifestyle choices.

If your body has low insulin sensitivity, it will have to put pressure on the pancreas to produce more insulin and if the body is resistant to insulin, the effect is the opposite. Thus here are a few yoga poses that can help maintain optimum levels of insulin in your body so that the glucose levels in your blood are balanced.