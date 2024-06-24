World Vitiligo Day 2024: 5 Tips To Manage & Control Vitiligo

World Vitiligo Day is observed on 25 June every year to raise awareness about vitiligo, a skin disorder in which melanocytes are destroyed and the skin loses its color. It also aims to promote vitiligo healthcare and education.

This day was first proposed by the VR Foundation and VITSAF in 2011. The primary focus of World Vitiligo Day was to highlight the challenges and create awareness. Over the years, its scope has expanded, and it is now recognized as a significant platform to raise awareness about vitiligo throughout the world. The United Nations established its official recognition of World Vitiligo Day in 2018.

One of the most important aspects of World Vitiligo Day is to emphasize the need for vitiligo healthcare. Many people worldwide are affected by this condition, and they face enormous social and mental problems. Vitiligo can significantly impact a person's daily life, affecting their ability to work, study, or social interact. Let's have a look at the tips to manage vitiligo.