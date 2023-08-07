5 Morning Drinks To Improve Digestion

Morning Drinks for better digestion
(Image: iStock)
Better digestion means regular bowel movements and it has a lot to do with mental health, diet, and attention during meals. It has been proven that using phones or watching TV while eating in a rush results in improper digestion. Lack of daily bowel movements can result in reabsorption of the toxins in the body. Daily elimination helps get rid of the estrogen and other hormones that help us stay healthy.
Today, we will discuss the five-morning drinks that can help you stay healthy, and help in the daily proper elimination of waste thus promoting a healthy routine.
Chia seeds soaked in water overnight can be consumed regularly since it has a bit of mucilage, a slippery texture of the seeds that helps coat and protect the inner lining of the stomach and protects against destruction by antibiotics, autoimmune diseases, and poor eating habits. It also works as a mild laxative and bulks up the stool with fiber content. You can consume one tablespoon of chia every day but it might not suit everyone as it can overstimulate digestion.
Flaxseeds have solid benefits that are also backed by research. It is one of the best sources of ALA, plant-based omega-3 fatty acids that have the ability to reduce blood pressure and blood glucose levels, and has also been utilized as a complementary supplement besides mainstream treatment. The best way to consume it is when bought whole, roasted, and ground at home. You can consume it with warm water.
Sabja seeds are cooling in nature and are rich in fatty acids, minerals, antioxidants, iron, zinc, magnesium, and calcium. It has the ability to expand in water thus these seeds give you a feeling of fullness for longer. They are rich in fiber and effective against burning sensation and hyperacidity. You need to soak them in water and then drink it, make sure to chew the seeds properly.
Water infusions are a great source of energy, hydration, and focus. Make sure to prepare the water at room temperature since it helps in better digestion and detoxification. You can add a few sprigs of mint, lemongrass, or slices of cucumber or orange. Water charged with electrolytes like sodium and potassium tends to hydrate the body better.
Water kept in a copper tumbler for 8 hours or more is extremely beneficial when it is drunk empty stomach. Copper water increases the peristaltic movement of the intestines to further improve digestion. Copper water is naturally antibacterial, improves thyroid health, and helps balance all three doshas of the body.
