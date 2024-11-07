5 Health Benefits of Water Chestnuts

While freshwater chestnuts are more flavorful, they can carry an infectious parasite called fasciolopsiasis. To avoid infection, it's crucial to thoroughly wash and peel fresh water chestnuts before consumption.

Canned water chestnuts, widely available at most grocery stores, are peeled and can be found whole or sliced. They pose a minimal food safety risk but should still be rinsed and drained before use.

Despite their name, water chestnuts are aquatic tuber vegetables that grow in marshes, ponds, paddy fields, and shallow lakes. They are a common ingredient in various Asian dishes, including stir-fries, chop suey, curries, and salads.