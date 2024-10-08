5 Easy Tips to Manage Dry Skin in Autumn (Fall)

Tips to Manage Dry Skin in Autumn: As autumn arrives and the air turns crisp and dry, many people find themselves struggling with dry skin. As humidity drops and temperatures cool, moisture evaporates more quickly from the skin, leaving it tight, dry, and irritated.

Dry skin is a common concern during the fall and winter months. The cold, dry air can lead to red, rough, raw, and itchy skin. This is because the water content of the epidermis, the outermost layer of skin, tends to reflect the level of humidity around it.

Fortunately, there are several simple and inexpensive ways to combat dry skin during autumn and winter. These tips can help individuals in all climates maintain soft, healthy skin.