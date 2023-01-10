5 Drinks to Boost your Hemoglobin Levels

Drinks that can help fight anaemia
(Photo: iStock)
Hemoglobin is a protein found in the blood that is used to transport oxygen in the blood and iron is the mineral that is essential for the proper functioning of the hemoglobin protein.
Hemoglobin is also important for other processes in the body including general energy and focus, gastrointestinal processes, the immune system, and the regulation of body temperature.
According to research, the adult minimum daily requirement of iron is 1.8 mg and the requirement must be fulfilled through diet. Lack of iron can lead to anemia.
There are different causes of anemia like blood loss, poor diet, or an inability to absorb enough iron from foods. There are several foods like meat, fish, tofu, peas, spinach, beetroot, etc that can help maintain optimal levels of iron in the body.
We are here with a few healthy drinks that can help maintain hemoglobin levels.
Beetroot is rich in nutrients like folate, manganese, potassium, iron, betaine, and vitamin C. Beetroot juice can help the body flush out toxins from the liver and optimize our red cells to utilize oxygen.
You can chop 2 medium beetroots along with one cucumber and 1-inch ginger and grind them in a juicer, you can also add a few drops of lemon juice. You can strain the juice or drink it straightaway after pouring it into a glass.
You can combine 4 cups of chopped spinach with 1 cup of chopped mint and half a cup of water in a blender. you will have to strain the juice and add a few drops of lemon, 1 teaspoon of turmeric, and cumin powder to enhance the health benefits.
This bright green color drink can be consumed early morning. This juice will be a good source of iron and various other nutrients like vitamins A and C. Moreover, you can also consume this drink for weight loss.
Prune juice is made from dried plums or prunes. They contain various nutrients that are essential for good health. Prunes are a good source of energy, and they prevent a sudden hike in blood sugar levels. Research proves that half a cup of prune juice contains 3 mg or 17 per cent iron.
You can soak 5 dried prunes in 1/4 cup of water and keep it aside for 15-20 minutes. You can blend the soaked prunes in a blender with 1 cup of water, 1 teaspoon of lemon juice, and 2 teaspoons of sugar. Blend it until smooth and pour it into glasses, add ice cubes if you want.
Pumpkin is rich in antioxidants and minerals that are beneficial for your overall health. Moreover, pumpkin seeds are one of the most significant sources of iron. You can also eat pumpkin seeds as a snack or consume it in your diet by adding them to your smoothie.
There is no step-by-step method to make pumpkin juice. Just blend a few chopped pieces of pumpkin in a blender and puree the smoothie to drink it right away.
Flaxseeds is being used by people for centuries due to their multiple health advantages. Flax seeds are high in iron which helps produce hemoglobin. Moreover, flax seeds help strengthen our bones if we have them regularly.
On the other hand, sesame seeds contain a delicious nutty flavor and they are also rich in iron. One tablespoon of sesame seeds has about 1.31mg of iron and other minerals like copper, phosphorus, vitamin E, and zinc.
You can blend milk and honey along with the seeds until they turn into a thick mixture and drink it right away.
