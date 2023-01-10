5 Drinks to Boost your Hemoglobin Levels

Hemoglobin is a protein found in the blood that is used to transport oxygen in the blood and iron is the mineral that is essential for the proper functioning of the hemoglobin protein.

Hemoglobin is also important for other processes in the body including general energy and focus, gastrointestinal processes, the immune system, and the regulation of body temperature.

According to research, the adult minimum daily requirement of iron is 1.8 mg and the requirement must be fulfilled through diet. Lack of iron can lead to anemia.

There are different causes of anemia like blood loss, poor diet, or an inability to absorb enough iron from foods. There are several foods like meat, fish, tofu, peas, spinach, beetroot, etc that can help maintain optimal levels of iron in the body.

We are here with a few healthy drinks that can help maintain hemoglobin levels.