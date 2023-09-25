5 Benefits Of Taking a Cold Shower

benefits of cold shower
(Image: iStock)
A cold shower even just for a few minutes works as cold therapy that helps you heal, recover, and generally feel good, especially after exercise. Cold showers are a convenient way for a weekend warrior, amateur athlete or anyone who enjoys exercise to get some of the benefits of cold therapy after a workout. Cold showers are not the primary treatment for any conditions, and conclusive research about cold therapy is still limited. Benefits of taking a cold shower include calming itchy skin, waking you up, increasing circulation, reducing muscle soreness post-workout, potentially boosting weight loss, and glowing hair and skin.
Have a look at the benefits of cold shower in detail below.
1. Helps Boost your Immunity
Going from a hot to cold shower even for a couple of minutes can help protect you from circulating viruses as the shock of cold water can stimulate the blood cells that fight off infection (leukocytes).
2. Combats symptoms of depression
Cold water shower works as a therapy for depression. According to research, taking daily cold showers for several months decreases depression symptoms and also boosts your mood, and decreases anxiety.
3. Increase metabolism
While taking a cold shower your body expends energy while trying to stay warm in a cold shower that results in small amount of calorie burn and increased metabolism.
4. Reduces inflammation and prevents muscle soreness
Cold temperatures tighten up your blood vessels and when that happens, blood moves to your body’s core and vital organs and naturally becomes oxygen and nutrient-rich during the process.
When your body heats up again, the blood vessels expand, bringing that oxygenated blood back to your tissues, and while flowing back, it helps to flush out inflammation. Hence a cold shower is the best option.
5. Relieves localize pain
Cold therapy alleviates pain by reducing inflammation but also interferes with the brain’s perception of the pain. Cold spray is given before injection as it works by decreasing how quickly the pain sensation travels through your nerves and helps dull the nerve transmission sent to your brain.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)