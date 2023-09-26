5 Benefits Of Eating Cheese

cheese and its benefits
(Image: iStock)
Cheese is a standard accompaniment to popular foods like burgers, pizza, Mexican dishes, salads, and sandwiches. It can also be a snack or an appetizer and can be added to sauces, soups, pastries, and many other dishes.
There are thousands of varieties of cheese, ranging from mild to mature in flavor, and low- to high-fat in composition. Cheese can be made from the milk of cows, sheep, goats, and other animals. There are a variety of cheeses like whole milk cheese, low-fat or reduced-fat cheese, fresh cheese, aged or mature cheese, processed cheese, and non-dairy cheese.
Cheese may be rich in various nutrients but is a calorie-dense food, high in fat, it is also usually loaded with sodium, which can be an issue for people with high blood pressure and contains no fiber, and eating a diet containing very high amounts of dairy may cause constipation.
Good source of nutrients
Cheese is a great source of calcium, fat, and protein and also contains high amounts of vitamins A and B12, along with zinc, phosphorus, and riboflavin. A diet high in grass-fed cheese provides a healthier balance of omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fats are important for heart and metabolic health.
Protects teeth from cavities
Cheese and dairy products in general work to protect your teeth from cavities. According to research children with an above-average dairy intake were more likely to be cavity-free after 3 years than those with a below-average intake.
Rich source of CLA
High-fat cheeses namely blue cheese, Brie, and cheddar contain small amounts of conjugated linoleic acid (CLA). CLA is a healthy fat that helps prevent obesity and heart disease and helps reduce inflammation. Cheddar cheese was found to contain twice as much CLA as conventional cheddar.
Good for heart
Fermented dairy products, such as yogurt and cheese, have a positive effect on cardiovascular health, also full-fat dairy products appear to provide greater nutrition and have anti-inflammatory properties.
Prevents a few types of cancer
According to research milk and cheese can prevent some common cancers, such as colorectal and bladder. It is believed that the calcium, vitamin D, and lactic acid contained in cheese can potentially protect you from these cancers.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)