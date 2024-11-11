5 Amazing Health Benefits of Ragi

advertisement
Health Benefits of Ragi: Once considered a poor man's food, ragi is now experiencing a surge in popularity due to its recognized health benefits. This resilient grain, known for its golden or black shades resembling mustard seeds, is packed with calcium, vitamins, minerals, and fiber.
Ragi, a traditional staple for villagers and lower-income communities in past decades, has seen its cultivation decline in recent years. However, with the Indian government's push for millets, ragi has become increasingly sought-after, sometimes fetching high prices of hundreds of rupees.
This newfound appreciation for ragi stems from its impressive nutritional profile. Studies highlight its potential to reduce cancer risks, according to the American National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI). Ragi is also beneficial for conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and muscle health.
Following are some of the impressive health benefits of ragi.
1. Strengthens Bones: Ragi is rich in minerals like calcium, zinc, and phosphorus, which are essential for strong bones. Consuming ragi, especially during childhood, can help promote bone growth and reduce the risk of osteoporosis later in life.
2. Manages Diabetes: For individuals with diabetes, ragi is an excellent choice due to its gluten-free nature and high dietary fiber content. This makes it a low-glycemic food, helping to maintain steady blood sugar levels. Ragi boasts 0.38 percent calcium, 18 percent dietary fiber, and 3 percent phenolic compounds, making it anti-diabetic and anti-tumorigenic.
3. Prevents Cancer: Research published by NCBI suggests that ragi possesses anti-cancer properties, particularly in reducing the risk of stomach cancer. The phenolic compounds in ragi act as antioxidants, neutralizing free radicals and reducing oxidative stress, which can hinder cancer cell growth.
4. Supports Heart Health: The fiber in ragi aids in reducing the risk of heart disease by binding with fat deposits in the stomach, ultimately lowering cholesterol levels. Studies also indicate that ragi consumption can help decrease triglyceride levels.
5. Prevents Aging: The phenolic compounds in ragi also contribute to anti-aging effects, according to studies. These compounds help enhance bodily functions and promote healthy skin by combating free radicals and oxidative stress.
