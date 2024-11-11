5 Amazing Health Benefits of Ragi

Health Benefits of Ragi: Once considered a poor man's food, ragi is now experiencing a surge in popularity due to its recognized health benefits. This resilient grain, known for its golden or black shades resembling mustard seeds, is packed with calcium, vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

Ragi, a traditional staple for villagers and lower-income communities in past decades, has seen its cultivation decline in recent years. However, with the Indian government's push for millets, ragi has become increasingly sought-after, sometimes fetching high prices of hundreds of rupees.

This newfound appreciation for ragi stems from its impressive nutritional profile. Studies highlight its potential to reduce cancer risks, according to the American National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI). Ragi is also beneficial for conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and muscle health.