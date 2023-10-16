Supreme Court Bench Denies Woman's Plea to Terminate 26-Week Pregnancy

Image used for representation.
"The length of the pregnancy has crossed 24 weeks. A medical termination of the pregnancy cannot be permitted," the Supreme Court ruled on Monday, 16 October, hearing an abortion plea from a woman who is 26 weeks pregnant.
This just happened: A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, denying the 27-year-old married woman's plea to terminate her pregnancy said:
The court said: Since the woman is 26 weeks and five days pregnant, terminating the pregnancy would violate:
Section 3 of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act (MTP), which states that an abortion can take place only upto the gestation period of 24 weeks
Section 5 of the MTP Act which states that two registered medical practitioners need to give a go-ahead to the abortion (which the AIIMS report has opposed in this case)
Some context: The petition was filed by a woman who urged the Supreme Court to allow her to abort her foetus (after the 24-week period during which it's allowed) since she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and was already having a tough time since this was her third pregnancy.
Lots of back & forth: On 9 October, a two-judge bench of the apex court, with Justices Hima Kohli and BV Nagarathna, had allowed the pregnancy to be terminated. A day after that, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences presented a report saying that the foetus had a good chance of survival.
This led to a split verdict by the bench on 11 October, when Justice Kohli said she was now inclined towards dismissing the plea.
The court also asked AIIMS to study the mental and physical condition of the pregnant woman and if there's any alternate medication for postpartum psychosis that the woman can be put on that won't harm the foetus.
Why so much special focus on this case? On 12 October, the bench said that they couldn't infringe on the rights of the baby (foetus) to protect the rights of the pregnant woman – mentioning the need to find a "balance" between the two.
The AIIMS report had confirmed that the foetus could survive, and aborting it at the 26 week mark would essentially be foeticide since the heart was formed. The medical board instead appealed to the court to ask the petitioner to carry her pregnancy to completion and then put the baby up for adoption.
However, on 16 October, the petitioner told the court:
