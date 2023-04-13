Explained: Why Are Milk Prices on the Rise in India?

India loves its milk, making it an essential part of the average household's diet. But as Indians feel the pinch of the 'milk inflation', four in every 10 households are directly affected by the multiple increases in milk prices over the last 12 months.

According to a survey by LocalCircles India, "many Indian households have simply given up on purchasing milk."

However, the bad news is that even as this food group has become pricier, there is no relief in sight yet. In fact, just last week, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said that milk prices are expected to remain high.