India’s Rs 10K Cr in Cryptocurrency: What Happens If Govt Bans It?

India today has over 75 lakh cryptocurrency investors who’ve collectively poured in over Rs 10,000 crore.



The prices of a number of cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, has been soaring. Currently the value of 1 Bitcoin stands at Rs 38.5 lakh, as of 19 February. However, a shadow of fear and uncertainty looms large over India’s crypto ecosystem as the government has indicated it is likely to bring in bill in the next instalment of the budget session that may ban the booming digital currency altogether.

The Quint spoke with Ajeet Khurana, former CEO, Zebpay, and angel investor, about the prevailing mood among investors, the future of cryptocurrency in India, the government’s concerns with cryptocurrency and what happens if the Centre brings a bill to ban it in India? Following are excerpts from the conversation.