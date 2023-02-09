What Are the New Rules to Slash US Visa Waiting Time for Indians?

The facility will be available for Indians who are seeking travel and business visas, but are not eligible for an interview waiver – such as first-time applicants and people whose visas have expired more than four years ago.

The Indian Express quoted Julie Stufft, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services, as saying that American consulates and embassies in and around India, Germany, and Thailand have been granting visa appointments to Indians who are in a position to travel abroad.

“This is not something that’s for everyone. But we’ve had other embassies around India open up so that applicants can go there if it’s convenient for them to leave India briefly to have that visa application," she said.