10 Years & Counting: Why Is Translocation of Gir Lions Still on the Back Burner?

The Centre recently said that it was reconsidering the move to translocate Asiatic lions owing to the recent introduction of African cheetahs in Kuno National Park.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/ The Quint)
In April 2013 – exactly 10 years ago – the Supreme Court (SC) ordered the translocation of Asiatic lions from Gir National Park in Gujarat to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP).
In the latest development, the Centre, in March this year, told the Supreme Court that it was again re-examining the translocation of Asiatic lions. The reason given was the recent introduction of African cheetahs in Kuno.
So, how overcrowded is Gir? Why has the state government not adhered to the 2013 Supreme Court order? The Quint explains.
By the late 19th century, the numbers of Asiatic lions across the world had dwindled due to several factors – the chief among them being hunting, and conversion of their habitats to agricultural fields.
More than a century, and a series of strong conservation steps later, around 674 lions, out of which at least 250 were females, are inhabiting Gir, Mohan Ram, the deputy conservator of forests, Sasan Gir, told Outlook in 2020.
This growth in the population of lions, however, has resulted in an unintended consequence – overcrowding at Gir National Park. To get a sense of how crowded it is, let's look at the numbers:
According to wildlife experts, 1,400 sq km of Gir National Park has a carrying capacity – the maximum population size of a biological species that can be sustained by that specific environment – of about 250 or so lions.
However, Gir attained that level more than 20 years ago.
This also probably explains why lion sightings have become common in villages around Gir National Park.
In fact, just two months ago, footage of a pride of lions taking a midnight stroll on the streets of a Gujarat village went viral.
Lions are increasingly being spotted at places 100 km away from the Gir forests, reportedly even in Gujarat's coastal areas – but that's not the only reason activists have been calling for translocation of the lions.
The overpopulation of lions in Gir, as wildlife biologist Meena Venkataraman who has been researching the Asiatic lion for over 15 years, pointed out to The Quint, has two-fold implications:
In September 2018, 27 lions in Gir died due to canine distemper virus (a contagious disease) while 37 others had to be quarantined.
Ravi Chellam, a wildlife biologist and conservation scientist based in Bengaluru, told The Quint:
There is also the threat of natural calamity.
In 2015, the floods in Saurashtra submerged hundreds of villages and parts of the sanctuary, killing eight lions. In 2021, when Cyclone Tauktae hit Gir, it once again threw light on the risk of keeping the entire population of lions confined to one region.
Even though no lion died because of the cyclone, wildlife experts said the cyclone was a warning to governments that India needs a second home for the big cats.
On 15 April 2013, while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL), the Supreme Court had ordered the translocation of Asiatic lions from Gir to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.
The court in its order stated,
In the same verdict, the court also struck down the order of MoEF to introduce African cheetahs into Kuno
. However, a decade later while the translocation of the lions just remains on paper, the reverse has come true, stating that there was "no scientific study to show that re-introduction of cheetahs and lions in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno-Palpur Wildlife Sanctuary would be successful."
However, on 28 January 2020, the Supreme Court allowed the Centre to introduce the African cheetahs to a suitable habitat in India, including Kuno.
Gujarat has been reluctant to comply with the 2013 apex court order, and several states have accused the former of being 'possessive' about the big cats.
Among other things, Gujarat has argued about how increase in its population means the lions are “comfortable” and “safe” in their existing environment. And their translocation would put them under duress.
Gujarat has also questioned how safe it would be to shift the big cats to a state that has "failed to protect its own tiger population."
In 2018, Madhya Pradesh accused the Gujarat government of turning the translocation of lions into a "prestige issue".
The Gujarat government in March proposed a second home for Asiatic lions – Barda Wildlife Sanctuary, about 100km away from Gir.
"The Gir Protected Area population and natural dispersal in a new surrounding area, including Barda Wildlife Sanctuary, have the potential to achieve this goal," the Centre said.
Some conversationists, are, however, against the relocation of the Asiatic lions to Kuno altogether.
Retired chief conservator of forest Uday Vora told Ahmedabad Mirror that the habitat of Kuno is totally different from Gir – and that "lions and tigers cannot co-exist".
Countering the threat of an epidemic, he said the chances were quite low in Gir as it has "one of the best infrastructure".
Chellam told The Quint that theintroduction of the cheetahs in Kuno had now delayed the translocation of lions by at least a decade if not more.
"Now that the cheetahs have been introduced, translocation by the time the cheetah population establishes itself will be about 15 years," he said.
Even the Centre recently argued that "in order to provide the cheetahs stress-free environment for successful establishment of the founder populations, it is not appropriate to introduce one more carnivore (lion) species in the area immediately.
Doing so, it added, would be detrimental for the survival chances of both the species owing to the inter-species competition, they noted.
