Explained | How Is Tirupati Temple Richer Than Nestle, Wipro, and Other Giants?

Tirupati's world famous Lord Venkateswara temple's net worth is Rs 2.5 lakh crore, according to official sources. The temple's assets includes land parcels, buildings, cash, and gold deposits in the banks, given as offerings to the temple by devotees.

On Saturday, 5 November, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the trust that oversees the ancient hill shrine, released a list of its assets, including fixed and gold deposits. The temple's net worth is, in fact, greater than the market capitalisation of IT services company Wipro, FMCG giant Nestle, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

What do its assets include? And which companies have a higher evaluation than the temple trust's net worth. The Quint answers all these questions below.