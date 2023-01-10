'Vaazhga Tamil Nadu': Why Governor RN Ravi Omitting Speech Bits Led to a Storm

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has once again landed in the eye of a political storm, this time for omitting some sections from a speech he made in the state Assembly on Monday, 9 January. Ravi cut short the speech, the text of which the state government, as per convention, had given him, to exclude some key points.

This led to TN Chief Minister MK Stalin moving a resolution against Ravi in the Assembly and the Governor leaving the venue amid protests.

But the controversy began when the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the party's allies led a protest, before the session began, against Ravi favouring the term 'Thamizhagam' or 'Tamilagam' instead of Tamil Nadu to refer to the state at an event hosted at Raj Bhavan on 4 January.