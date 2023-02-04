The New Global Buzzword Is Polycrisis – What Does It Mean & Should It Worry You?

The term polycrisis was first used in the 1990s by French theorist of complexity Edgar Morin.

In the book Homeland Earth: A Manifesto for a New Millennium, co-authored by Anne Brigitte Kern, Morin had written of "interwoven and overlapping crises” affecting humanity, and argued that the most 'vital' problem of the day was not any single threat but the “complex intersolidarity of problems, antagonisms, crises, uncontrollable processes, and the general crisis of the planet." The authors labelled the phenomenon as 'polycrisis'.

Based on the concept theorised by Morin and Kern in 2013, South African sociologist and sustainable-transition theorist Mark Swilling defined a polycrisis as “a nested set of globally interactive socio-economic, ecological and cultural – institutional crises that defy reduction to a single cause."

One key aspect from all the ways in which a polycrisis has been defined is that it's not just an isolated event/incident but rather a cluster of events.

