PM Modi to Deliver 'State of the World' Address at WEF's Davos Agenda Today

(Photo: PIB/IANS)
PM Narendra Modi will on Monday, 17 January, deliver a special address at the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda virtual event, being convened on the theme of "The State of the World."
The prime minister's special address is scheduled to take place at 8.30 pm on Monday evening.
Starting Monday, the five day-long virtual event will feature heads of state and government, CEOs and other leaders discussing the critical challenges facing the world today and presenting their ideas on how to address them.
In addition to PM Modi, the world leaders delivering "State of the World" special addresses will include Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, US Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen, and Nigeria's Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.
The Davos Agenda 2022 will provide an opportunity for world leaders to reflect on the "State of the World" and shape solutions for critical challenges in the year ahead, according to the World Economic Forum (WEF).
Key sessions of the event will cover such issues as the pandemic, the fourth industrial revolution, energy transition, the climate crisis, sustainable development and the global economic outlook, according to the WEF.
Participants will also share their views on climate change, the social contract and vaccine equity, among others, said the WEF.
"Everyone hopes that in 2022, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the crises that accompanied it, will finally begin to recede. But major global challenges await us, from climate change to rebuilding trust and social cohesion. To address them, leaders will need to adopt new models, look long term, renew cooperation and act systemically," said Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the WEF.
Last month, the WEF announced that due to continued concerns over the Omicron variant, it will defer its annual meeting, which is usually held in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.
Initially scheduled to take place between 17-21 January, it is now planned for early summer.
Instead, participants joins the virtual Davos Agenda 2022 which begins on Monday.
