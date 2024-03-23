'Wrong Standard for What's Obscene...': Why SC Quashed Case Against TVF Show

The matter reached the Supreme Court when an appeal was filed by TVF against the March 2023 Delhi High Court order that directed the Delhi Police to register an FIR against the show's director and actors under Sections 67 and 67A of the IT Act.

Now the Supreme Court, quashing all criminal proceedings against College Romance, observed, “Such an approach unduly curtails the freedom of expression that can be exercised and compels the maker of the content to meet the requirements of judicial propriety, formality, and official language," as quoted by The Hindustan Times.

The court also criticised the High Court for not being objective in its analysis, as it took the meaning of language in its literal sense outside the context of the content. The court also noted that the High Court's observations were based on irrelevant considerations such as linguistic purity, civility, and morality.

The court further criticised the court for applying the wrong standard for determining obscenity, stating that the standard cannot be an "adolescent's or child's mind, or a hypersensitive person who is susceptible to such influences." It also emphasised that the availability of such content cannot be regulated by criminalising it as obscene, as it violates freedom of speech, expression, and artistic creativity.

Lastly, the court concluded that Section 67A cannot be applied in this case, as there is no allegation of any sexually explicit act or conduct in the complaint. The court added that sexually explicit acts or conduct may not be lascivious or appeal to prurient interests, but may have the opposite effect in artistic or devotional forms.