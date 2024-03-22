‘Madgaon Express’ Review: Kunal Kemmu Brings Buddy Comedies Back

And god, have I missed the typical filmy sequences where a character falls in love in a slo-mo vanity shot cutting to song and dance. The music in Madgaon Express is as silly as the film is (and equally as enjoyable). I love a good rhyme – salt-pepper with Queen cover with full-time lover is as good as it gets.

The way the film uses background score as a tool is also genius - from the 'sad' music every time someone goes on an emotional rant to the way it abruptly cuts off when someone calls them out on their bull-. I thought it would get old but it doesn't.