Madhu Kishwar's Book on Kathua Rape Draws Ire: What Was the 2018 Case About?

In January 2018, India was rocked by one of the most gruesome crimes since the 2012 Delhi gang rape case – an eight-year-old girl from a nomadic Muslim community in Jammu and Kashmir was gang-raped by six Hindu men and a 'juvenile' for six days before she was bludgeoned to death and dumped in a forest.

Five years since the protests, 'cover-ups', arrests, and conspiracies that followed the crime, the Kathua gang rape and murder is in the news again, with the release of a book by academic and author Madhu Kishwar, called 'The Girl From Kathua'.