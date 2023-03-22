Why Have Indian Students Urged Rishi Sunak To Act on English Test Scandal?

In 2014, BBC Panorama aired a documentary focusing on an English language test (known as Test of English for International Communication (TOEIC)) that was held at two test centres in London.

As part of the documentary, non-EU students, who were already in the UK legally, were sent undercover. They posed as bogus students with poor English, who wanted to remain in the UK to work illegally.

One went undercover at an immigration consultancy called Studentway Education in Southall. The BBC was told Studentway could get around mandatory English tests, even if applicants spoke no English.

The programme's researchers were also sold fake bank details to show they had enough funds to stay in the UK, among other things.

The UK government later asked Educational Testing Service (ETS), the company that organised the test at 96 test centres, to probe allegations of cheating in the test.