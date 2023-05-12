Pay, Perks, & Pride: Why India's Best Nurses Migrate Overseas?

India ranks only second after the Philippines in the number of nurses working overseas.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Twenty-nine-year-old Rita Jacob from Kerala left her job as a contract nurse in a Mumbai hospital after working there for four years.
"I would give everything to take care of people in my ward. But I would be treated like a help, and not as a healthcare professional. I wanted respect," she tells FIT.
Fifty-year-old Sheela, who comes from a family of nurses, is working in a government-aided hospital in Delhi, regrets missing several opportunities to migrate for work.
"I sometimes wonder if I would have been more than a bedside nurse, more than someone to blame when things go wrong, had I taken up opportunities that came my way."
Data from Kerala government-run Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants (ODEPC) shows that the body was sending at least 40 nurses abroad every single month before the pandemic.
In India, more than 60 percent of doctors and 50 percent of nurses are employed in the private sector. Further, while two-thirds of the country’s population is rural, only a third of the healthcare workforce is available in these areas.
"Most states have stopped recruiting permanent nurses. Everyone is hired on a contract basis – basically, meaning they can be hired any time and fired any time. This is not justified for the work that is being put in, and the number of patients they treat," Santha Sivarajan of Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia's Nurse Union tells FIT.
This is true, says Dr N Devadasan, public health policy expert and co-founder and director of Institute of Public Health, Bengaluru.
When hired on a contract basis, the chances of a significant increment is also bleak. However, a nurse who works at a leading multi-specialty hospital in Hyderabad, tells FIT that the picture is not better in private hospitals either.
Rita, who was making Rs 20,000 as a contract nurse, is making 2,800 euros (Rs 2 lakh) per month.
Her friend Aparna S, who is working in Dubai, is making 12,000 dirhams (Rs 2.4 lakh) monthly – which is helping her take care of her parents back in Tamil Nadu.
According to ODEPC, following the pandemic, salary offers from Dubai have doubled from 4,000-5,000 dirhams (Rs 80,000- Rs 1 lakh) to 10,000-12,000 dirhams (Rs 2 lakh-2.4 lakh), reported The Print in 2022.
The UK, another country where Indian nurses are sought after, had granted one-year visa extensions to overseas health workers in April 2022.
The extension under the new Health and Care Visa is said to make it “easier, cheaper and quicker” for global health professionals to work in the NHS and affiliated social care sector.
Dr Devadasan points that another reason for nurses to migrate overseas is the general lack of respect for nurses.
Sheela, who has been working as a nurse for more than 25 years now, says that in most situations, nurses are treated as lesser than humans.
"Forget the respect for healthcare workers, we are treated as less than humans. This starts right from a doctor who is one year into profession to someone who has been working for a long time. The juniors see the seniors shouting at us, and they think this is the treatment we are entitled to. Is asking for respect too much? We put up with it, the younger ones shouldn't do so," she tells FIT.
In many cases, nurses, both in private and government jobs are overworked, with no scope of career advancement.
In Philippines, for example, nurses start at the bottom of the rung after 2.5 years to be eligible to work at primary healthcare nurse, after further training, they are stationed at health centre. After three years, they can enroll in medical school – therefore, giving them a path to climb up their career.
To put it simply, India cannot choose to simply ignore the number of nurses migrating overseas – as it could further weaken our healthcare services.
India stands at 1.7 nurses per 1,000 people against the World Health Organisation (WHO) norm of three nurses per 1,000 people.
Kerala has the most nurses and midwives in the country. the state tops the list with 96 nurses and midwives per 10,000, while Goa and Uttar Pradesh have the least with 0.5 and 0.8 per 10,000 people.
Yes, doctors are providing healthcare services, but so are nurses and this should be recognised, says Aparna, who is working in India.
"Else, India is going to lose the best of minds – who act as bridge between both doctors and patience. Give us pay, then respect will follow. This is the only way to ensure that the backbone is not completely broken," she says.
"Without nurses, there is no quality care," she adds.
