Pay, Perks, & Pride: Why India's Best Nurses Migrate Overseas?

In India, more than 60 percent of doctors and 50 percent of nurses are employed in the private sector. Further, while two-thirds of the country’s population is rural, only a third of the healthcare workforce is available in these areas.

"Most states have stopped recruiting permanent nurses. Everyone is hired on a contract basis – basically, meaning they can be hired any time and fired any time. This is not justified for the work that is being put in, and the number of patients they treat," Santha Sivarajan of Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia's Nurse Union tells FIT.

This is true, says Dr N Devadasan, public health policy expert and co-founder and director of Institute of Public Health, Bengaluru.