Explained: What Causes Vaccine Wastage? How Can States Curb It?

Since the latest data was released, the Opposition-ruled states of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh contested the Centre’s data.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren asked, “How can one imagine that Jharkhand will allow its suraksha kavach (protective gear) to go waste?”

The Jharkhand CMO claimed that data couldn’t be uploaded on the CoWin portal due to technical glitches – and that the wastage was much lower at 4.65 percent.

Even Madhya Pradesh, a BJP-ruled state that reported 10 percent vaccine wastage, disputed the Centre’s data.

But what exactly causes vaccine wastage and how can it be reduced?