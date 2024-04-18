Explained: PVR-INOX to Now Screen Malayalam Films Following Tiff With Producers

PVR-INOX has ceased its decision to not screen any Malayalam films following a tiff with the Kerala Film Producers' Association (KFPA) over the issue of content sharing.

Amid the dispute, on 13 April, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) had reportedly threatened to stage protests against the company's multiplexes until the management compensated for the loss incurred after it pulled out new Malayalam releases like Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham, Vineeth Sreenivasan's Varshangalkku Shesham, and Unni Mukundan’s Jai Ganesh, from its theatres.

What were the disagreements between PVR and the producers' association? What's FEFKA's role in this? Here's all you need to know about the controversy: