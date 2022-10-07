Explained | What Does OPEC's Move to Cut Oil Production Mean for India?

On Wednesday, 5 October, the grouping of the world’s largest oil-producing countries, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies decided to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day (bpd).

As the law of supply and demand suggests, that can only mean one thing: higher prices are on the way for crude, and for the diesel fuel, gasoline, and heating oil that are produced from oil.

The move came despite the Biden administration lobbying for the exact opposite. This is the largest cut since the beginning of the COVID 19 pandemic. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 28 cents or 0.3 percent, at $92.08 a barrel after the cut was announced, Reuters reported.