Pak PM Imran Khan Faces Revolt From Own Party Ahead of No-Confidence Vote

Around two dozen lawmakers of Pakistan's ruling party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), revolted against Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, 17 March, ahead of a no-confidence motion against him.

The rebels spoke to a number of media outlets from the Sindh House in Karachi, where they have taken refuge. The dissenters said that they had exited the PTI and withdrawn support to PM Khan, The Express Tribune reported.

PTI member Raja Riaz stated that two dozen members of the ruling party were holed up at the hotel as they were afraid that the government could take steps against them.

One of the rebels, Ramesh Kumar, said that 33 members of the National Assembly of Pakistan had resigned from the ruling PTI, and demanded that PM Khan should resign from his post as well.