Explained: Is Cartoon Network Permanently Closing Down? Channel Issues Statement

Hashtag 'RIPCartoonNetwrok' has been trending all over social media amid reports of the channel being permanently shut down. The rumour has sent shockwaves among several viewers, for whom the channel was a staple during their childhood days.
It all began after an X (formerly Twitter) account called Animation Workers Ignited posted a video that stated that "Cartoon Network is essentially dead." The viral clip also suggested that other animation studios are facing similar challenges due to industry layoffs following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Is Cartoon Network really closing down? What are the challenges faced by the animation industry? And what does the channel have to say about it? The Quint explains.
Animation Workers Ignited, which is a community-run account associated with The Animation Guild, posted a video to bring attention to the challenges faced by the animation industry, which has been severely impacted by the pandemic, leaving many workers unemployed for over a year.
The video urged users to use the hashtag 'RIPCartoonNetwork' to show solidarity and raise awareness about their industry's struggles.
The caption of the post read, "Cartoon Network is dead?!?! Spread the word about what’s at stake for animation!!! Post about your favorite Cartoon Network shows using #RIPCartoonNetwork."
Have a look at it here:
The video highlights the challenges faced by the workers in the animation industry following the COVID-19 pandemic. According to it:
The pandemic allowed the animation industry to operate remotely, making it one of the only forms of entertainment that could continue production uninterrupted.
It claims that the big studios improved their financials by cancelling projects, outsourcing jobs, and 'laying off artists en masse.'
This ultimately allowed the CEOs and executives to reap all the monetary benefits.
As per a recent report by The Animation Guild, the rise of AI is causing a surge in unemployment among animators, with some job roles being consolidated, replaced with new ones, and many jobs being eliminated entirely.
The speculation surrounding Cartoon Network's closure came as a shock to several viewers, who also called it "the end of an era". While some users paid tribute to their favourite Cartoon Network characters using the viral hashtag, others shared their nostalgic stories associated with the channel.
Sharing a clip from Dexter's Laboratory, an X user wrote, "I won't let this be forgotten. Performed by @IMPaulWilliams and #CristineCavanaugh (RIP) It can be my top fav episode because of this song 'Breath of sunshine' which is such a nostalgic rush. I love this song and this scene together! I miss watching it on TV."
Have a look:
Another user shared a post which stated, "Cartoon network is being shut down after 30 years. Childhood memories ruined." Take a look:
Have a look at some other reactions here:
As the 'RIPCartoonNetwork' hashtag gained traction on social media, it confused several users into thinking that the channel is permanently shutting down. But the answer is no.
To clear the air surrounding its alleged closure, Cartoon Network issued an official statement.
According to reports, the channel is adapting to changes in the media landscape and is currently working on new programming, including some spin-offs of its beloved shows.
Some new programmes that are currently under development include The Amazing World of Gumball: The Series premiering this year, Adventure Time, Regular Show, and Foster's Home of Imaginary Friends.
