Drone Insurance Gets More Takers: What Does It Cover? Why Is It Necessary?

On Christmas Day 2022, a delivery drone carrying a box containing blood vials crashed onto the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro.

As the adoption of drones for commercial purposes grows, the risks involved are also set to increase – as the incident in Delhi highlights.

However, the drone insurance market in India is still in its nascent stage. After HDFC Ergo, ICICI Lombard, Bajaj Allianz, and Tata AIG, public sector New India Assurance launched its Unmanned Aircraft System Insurance in December 2022.

So, what does the insurance for drones cover? And why should drones be insured? The Quint answers all these questions for you.