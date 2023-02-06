Chinese 'Spy' Balloon Over US: An Aerospace Expert Explains How They Work

The United States (US) military shot down what US officials called a Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina on 4 February, 2023. Officials said that the US Navy planned to recover the debris, which is in shallow water.

The US and Canada tracked the balloon as it crossed the Aleutian Islands, passed over Western Canada and entered US airspace over Idaho.

Officials of the US Department of Defense confirmed on 2 February, 2023, that the military was tracking the balloon as it flew over the continental US at an altitude of about 60,000 feet, including over Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana. The base houses the 341st Missile Wing, which operates nuclear intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The next day, Chinese officials acknowledged that the balloon was theirs but denied it was intended for spying or meant to enter U.S. airspace.