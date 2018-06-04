As CBI Arrests Chanda, Deepak Kochhar, a Look Back at the ICICI-Videocon Case

The Central Bureau of Intelligence (CBI) on Friday, 23 December arrested former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in connection with alleged cheating and irregularities in loans sanctioned by the bank to the Videocon Group in 2012.

The CBI has booked the Kochhars and Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon Group, along with companies Nupower Renewables, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics Ltd and Videocon Industries Limited, as accused for criminal conspiracy and corruption.

The central investigation agency has claimed that Dhoot, the Videocon promoter, allegedly invested crores of rupees in Nupower months after the Videocon Group got Rs 3,250 crore as loan from ICICI Bank in 2012.

It was alleged that the Kochhars sanctioned certain loans to private companies in a criminal conspiracy with others to cheat ICICI Bank, the CBI had said in a statement after filing the First Information Report (FIR) in 2019.

So what had the CBI found out against Kochhar? What were the allegations? What had been her and the bank’s stance regarding the whole issue? And what were the authorities doing? Here, we attempt to briefly address all these questions.