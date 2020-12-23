Bhutan Enforces 7-day Lockdown From Today to Control COVID Cases

During the lockdown, only designated shops within the zones and essential services will be available. All schools, institutions, offices and business establishments will remain closed.

From Wednesday, individuals with permits will be allowed to move within the zones and delivery of essentials will start in Thimphu, as it completes the third day of lockdown. However, zone relaxation will not apply to houses under isolation.

Relevant agencies will reportedly ensure that there are no disruptions in supply of goods, vegetables and other essential items, including animal feed, within the country. The government will also facilitate and ensure minimum disruption in import and export of all goods.

IANS quoted the PMO stating, "While we have decided on the seven-day lockdown to begin with, the pattern of disease transmission will determine the way forward. This time, we have obvious indication of rampant local transmission and urge people to take maximum precaution."